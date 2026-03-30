Why a Northern Kentucky lawmaker wants to change how the state's port authorities work

The state of Kentucky is paying $125 million to move the Chase College of Law and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine’s Northern Kentucky campus from NKU’s campus to downtown Covington.

Now some elected officials are calling the move a waste of money – and questioning the project’s transparency.

And two state lawmakers from Northern Kentucky have a proposal to change state law.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the project, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority's role in it and the proposed legislation.

Guest:



Kentucky state Rep. Matt Lehman, a Newport Democrat

Newport city Commissioner Ken Rechtin

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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