How AI is changing the health care industry

According to the American Medical Association, over 80% of physicians now use AI professionally, a figure that has doubled since the organization's 2023 Physician Survey on Augmented Intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is finding patterns in medical data and modeling clinical work. That said, there are barriers to its adoption — concerns like data privacy and efficacy of the technology.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the ways in which AI is affecting medicine and health care.

Guests:

Carl Fraik, executive director, Cincinnati AI Catalyst

Kevin G. Kirby, dean, College of Informatics at Northern Kentucky University

Valerie Hardcastle, executive director, Institute for Health Innovation at Northern Kentucky University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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