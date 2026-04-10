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Cincinnati Edition

Why Sen McConnell supports Iran war, woman dies in 'mommy makeover," plus more top stories

Published April 10, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Less than a month before Ohio’s primary the leading candidates for governor are touting their plans on affordability and protecting Lake Erie. What that says about the voters they’re trying to win over.

Then, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell explains why he supports the war in Iran.

Plus, a roundup of key primary races to watch in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

And a local mom dies after a “mommy makeover. Why her surgeon is suing.

Guests:

  • Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
  • Andrew Tobias, reporter, Signal Ohio
  • Nick Swartsell, longform investigative reporter, WVXU
  • Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMitch McConnellIranOhio governor's raceMay 2026 primary
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