Easy weeknight cooking for spring

Is weeknight cooking simply not on the menu for you? Whether it feels intimidating or time consuming, many of us don't know where to begin with meal prep and planning in the kitchen.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some go-to ingredients and recipes for making weeknight meals less painful.

Guests:



Grace Lincoln, home chef, Meals with Grace

Halichea Valerie Edwards, home chef

Ronnie Huon, home chef

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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