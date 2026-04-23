What to expect from construction on the Brent Spence Bridge in the months and years to come

After years of anticipation and planning, work on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor project has begun. Lane closures have started to impact traffic and drivers might have questions about their commutes.

Do you have questions about detours and delays in the coming months and years?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the impact this construction project will have on the region and how your travel may be impacted.

Guests:

Stacee Hans, project manager, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Tommy Arnold, project manager, Ohio Department of Transportation



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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