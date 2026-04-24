Theetge fired, Gratis police chief on leave, plus more top stories

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fires Police Chief Teresa Theetge, saying the department needs a change in leadership. On Cincinnati Edition, the reasons the city manager cited, the settlement the former chief requested, and what comes next.

Then, the Gratis police chief is put on leave after trying to gain access to Cincinnati Public Schools saying she represented ICE.

Plus, a proposal to give Cincinnati’s oldest park a makeover.

And a rundown of races in Northern Kentucky ahead of the May primary.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Nick Swartsell, investigative reporter, WVXU

Nathan Granger, reporter, LinkNKY

Kenton Hornbeck, reporter, LinkNKY

Dany Villarreal Martinez, reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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