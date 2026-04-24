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Cincinnati Edition

Theetge fired, Gratis police chief on leave, plus more top stories

Published April 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fires Police Chief Teresa Theetge, saying the department needs a change in leadership. On Cincinnati Edition, the reasons the city manager cited, the settlement the former chief requested, and what comes next.

Then, the Gratis police chief is put on leave after trying to gain access to Cincinnati Public Schools saying she represented ICE.

Plus, a proposal to give Cincinnati’s oldest park a makeover.

And a rundown of races in Northern Kentucky ahead of the May primary.

Guests:

  • Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
  • Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
  • Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
  • Nick Swartsell, investigative reporter, WVXU
  • Nathan Granger, reporter, LinkNKY
  • Kenton Hornbeck, reporter, LinkNKY
  • Dany Villarreal Martinez, reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionTeresa TheetgeSheryl LongPiatt ParkMay 2026 primaryCincinnati Public Schools
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