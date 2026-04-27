© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Will 'Ax Ohio Tax' make it to the ballot? Plus, top political stories in Kentucky and Indiana

Published April 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Voters stand in partitioned booths
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Voters stand in partitioned booths to fill out their ballots during early in-person voting at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

A group pushing to end Ohio’s property tax is more than 100,000 signatures short of what it needs to get the issue on the November ballot.

Can "Ax Ohio Tax" meet a July 1 deadline?

On the Cincinnati Edition regional politics show, statehouse reporters from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana talk about the biggest political news in each state.

In Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the first major candidate to announce her intention to run in the 2027 governor’s race.

And in Indiana, are Republicans who voted against redistricting feeling the heat from President Trump in their primary races?

We discuss all that, along with concerns about data centers and intoxicating hemp in all three states.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionKentuckyIndiana
Stay Connected