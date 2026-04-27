Will 'Ax Ohio Tax' make it to the ballot? Plus, top political stories in Kentucky and Indiana

A group pushing to end Ohio’s property tax is more than 100,000 signatures short of what it needs to get the issue on the November ballot.

Can "Ax Ohio Tax" meet a July 1 deadline?

On the Cincinnati Edition regional politics show, statehouse reporters from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana talk about the biggest political news in each state.

In Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the first major candidate to announce her intention to run in the 2027 governor’s race.

And in Indiana, are Republicans who voted against redistricting feeling the heat from President Trump in their primary races?

We discuss all that, along with concerns about data centers and intoxicating hemp in all three states.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Ben Thorp, government reporter, WFYI

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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