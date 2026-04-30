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Environment
Cincinnati Edition

What can roadkill tell us about Ohio’s ecosystem?

Published April 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
a closeup of pavement with double yellow lines surrounded by trees and utility poles
Courtesy
/
Pixabay

Since 1979, Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been tracking small game mammals — skunks, raccoons, groundhogs and opossums — through the Furbearer Roadkill Survey.

Technicians drive different routes, counting the dead animals they pass along the way. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how that data guides them as they make decisions about Ohio's ecosystem.

Guests:

  • Shannon Howe, wildlife research technician, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife
  • Dan Marsh, director of education, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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