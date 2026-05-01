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Cincinnati Edition

Theetge's side of the story, Gratis chief's student list, gas prices spike and more top stories

Published May 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Fired Police Chief Teresa Theetge releases a recording of her pre-disciplinary hearing. On Cincinnati Edition, what’s Theetge’s side of the story and was the tape edited?

Plus, Cincinnati Public Schools said the Gratis Police were not looking for specific students when they showed up on behalf of ICE. Now, records obtained by the Enquirer say otherwise.

Then, gas prices are nearing $5 a gallon. What's up with that?

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCPSTeresa Theetge
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