Theetge's side of the story, Gratis chief's student list, gas prices spike and more top stories

Fired Police Chief Teresa Theetge releases a recording of her pre-disciplinary hearing. On Cincinnati Edition, what’s Theetge’s side of the story and was the tape edited?

Plus, Cincinnati Public Schools said the Gratis Police were not looking for specific students when they showed up on behalf of ICE. Now, records obtained by the Enquirer say otherwise.

Then, gas prices are nearing $5 a gallon. What's up with that?

Guests:



Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Scott Wartman, Cincinnati City Hall reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

John Matarese, consumer reporter, WCPO 9

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast