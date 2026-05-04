Will passenger rail make a comeback?

For years, bringing passenger rail back to Ohio cities has been dream for many transportation advocates. Now the plan might be gaining momentum and reaching an important milestone.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the potential route and timeline to connect Ohio's largest cities.

Guests:



Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager, Amtrak

Mitch Radakovich, vice-chair, All Aboard Ohio

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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