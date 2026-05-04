What can oral health tell us about kidney health?

A recent article published in BMC Nephropolgy points to a connection between oral health and kidney health, citing evidence analyzed by University of Cincinnati College of Medicine researchers.

The article shows an association between oral diseases and chronic kidney disease, a relationship driven by several factors including immune dysregulation and systemic inflamation.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest findings.

Guests:

Priyanka Gudsoorkar, assistant professor-educator, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Matt Messina, clinic director, Ohio State Upper Arlington Dentistry



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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