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Cincinnati Edition

New comic book explores history of first Asian settlement in the U.S.

Published May 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
This comic book cover shows a woman with a large knife and a winged creature behind her.
Illustration by Feriowind
The cover of the new comic book "St. Malo" by Creative Mussel Productions.

Before the United States was a country, a group of Filipino settlers lived on platforms above the water near what is now New Orleans.

The settlement, called St. Malo, was located on Lake Borgne and was the country’s oldest known permanent Asian settlement.

Now the history of St. Malo is at the center of a new comic book by the same name.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the comic book and the history and mythology it explores.

Guests:

  • Jay Kalagayan, author, St. Malo
  • Mākialani (Kia) Kanewa-Mariano, historian

More information about the comic book is available online.

This discussion is pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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