New comic book explores history of first Asian settlement in the U.S.

Before the United States was a country, a group of Filipino settlers lived on platforms above the water near what is now New Orleans.

The settlement, called St. Malo, was located on Lake Borgne and was the country’s oldest known permanent Asian settlement.

Now the history of St. Malo is at the center of a new comic book by the same name.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the comic book and the history and mythology it explores.

Guests:



Jay Kalagayan, author, St. Malo

Mākialani (Kia) Kanewa-Mariano, historian

More information about the comic book is available online.

This discussion is pre-recorded, so we can’t take questions. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast