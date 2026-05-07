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Cincinnati Edition

More people are turning to AI for mental health help. Is that safe?

Published May 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Glenn Carstens Peters
/
Unsplash

A new poll finds nearly a third of U.S. adults are turning to artificial intelligence for health information and advice.

That includes 1 in 6 who have used AI tools in the past year for mental health information and advice, according to the KFF tracking poll.

But can patients trust ChatGPT as a therapist?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the trends, the risks and potential benefits.

Guests:

  • Molly Pacham, Ph.D., residential psychologist and residential assessment program lead, Lindner Center of HOPE
  • Jennifer Miller, chief of services and development, NorthKey Community Care
  • Alex Montero, senior survey analyst for public opinion and survey research, KFF

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionartificial intelligencemental health
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