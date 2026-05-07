More people are turning to AI for mental health help. Is that safe?

A new poll finds nearly a third of U.S. adults are turning to artificial intelligence for health information and advice.

That includes 1 in 6 who have used AI tools in the past year for mental health information and advice, according to the KFF tracking poll.

But can patients trust ChatGPT as a therapist?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the trends, the risks and potential benefits.

Guests:



Molly Pacham, Ph.D., residential psychologist and residential assessment program lead, Lindner Center of HOPE

Jennifer Miller, chief of services and development, NorthKey Community Care

Alex Montero, senior survey analyst for public opinion and survey research, KFF

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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