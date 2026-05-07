More people are turning to AI for mental health help. Is that safe?
A new poll finds nearly a third of U.S. adults are turning to artificial intelligence for health information and advice.
That includes 1 in 6 who have used AI tools in the past year for mental health information and advice, according to the KFF tracking poll.
But can patients trust ChatGPT as a therapist?
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the trends, the risks and potential benefits.
Guests:
- Molly Pacham, Ph.D., residential psychologist and residential assessment program lead, Lindner Center of HOPE
- Jennifer Miller, chief of services and development, NorthKey Community Care
- Alex Montero, senior survey analyst for public opinion and survey research, KFF
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.