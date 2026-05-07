What to know about the tariff refund portal

In February the Supreme Court ruled the President lacked the authority to impose broad tariffs on American businesses. Now U.S. Customs and Border Protection has opened a refund portal for businesses battered by import taxes.

But getting a refund might prove harder than expected, especially for small business owners.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the process and confusion over who qualifies, what documentation is required, and how refunds will be distributed.

Guests:



Alex Jacquez, chief of policy and advocacy, Groundwork Collaborative

Julie Robbins, CEO, EarthQuaker Devices

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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