Candidates off and running, WKRP on the air, remembering Ted Turner, plus more top stories

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suddenly has a big seat to fill just days after the primary. On Cincinnati Edition, results of the big races and a top leader leaving office.

Plus, the big takeaways from the Hamilton County Commission race and the Indiana Senate incumbent defeats.

Then, WKRP is now the real deal in Cincinnati and saying goodbye to Cincinnati native Ted Turner.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Tom Davies, deputy editor, Indiana Capital Chronical

Kevin Aldridge, opinion editor, Cincinnati Enquirer

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

John Kieswetter, media beat writer, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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