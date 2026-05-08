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Cincinnati Edition

Candidates off and running, WKRP on the air, remembering Ted Turner, plus more top stories

Published May 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suddenly has a big seat to fill just days after the primary. On Cincinnati Edition, results of the big races and a top leader leaving office.

Plus, the big takeaways from the Hamilton County Commission race and the Indiana Senate incumbent defeats.

Then, WKRP is now the real deal in Cincinnati and saying goodbye to Cincinnati native Ted Turner.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMay 2026 primaryHamilton County CommissionWKRP in Cincinnati
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