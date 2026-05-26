Making music affordable for for all students
Aspiring young musicians often struggle to participate in their school's orchestra, marching band or other music classes because they simply cannot afford an instrument. But there are programs that distribute free instruments to students so that all young people have the opportunity to perform.
On Cincinnati Edition we hear about Music Matters Ohio, an instrument drive that's expanding access to music education across the state.
Guests:
- Bruce Garfield, state director, Music Matters Ohio
Joseph Rebman, harp teacher, School for the Creative and Performing Arts
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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