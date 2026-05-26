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Arts
Cincinnati Edition

Making music affordable for for all students

Published May 26, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
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Aspiring young musicians often struggle to participate in their school's orchestra, marching band or other music classes because they simply cannot afford an instrument. But there are programs that distribute free instruments to students so that all young people have the opportunity to perform.

On Cincinnati Edition we hear about Music Matters Ohio, an instrument drive that's expanding access to music education across the state.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionSchool for Creative and Performing Arts
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