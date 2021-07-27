-
High schoolers will begin transitioning back to classrooms across Cincinnati Public Schools this week. While some students are excited to return, others…
-
The state graduation rate for Cincinnati's public high schools has gone up nearly 20% in the last decade. However, Robert A. Taft Information Technology…
-
Nick Lachey had this crazy idea – making a Fame-style national TV series starring the talented students at Cincinnati's School for Creative & Performing…
-
Rocky Carroll continues to expand his role with CBS' "NCIS" franchise with the Cincinnati native narrating CBS News' "48 Hours: NCIS" real-life detective…
-
Happy Birthday to "NCIS" star Rocky Carroll, one of the most versatile actors from Cincinnati. Hope you get a long-overdue present on July 14 -- your…
-
White Oak native Carmen Electra, who was given her stage name by Prince, tells E! News that the late rock star "was like a god. Maybe that's why I'm so…
-
Drummer-composer Antonio Sanchez, who won a Grammy Award Monday for the “Birdman” movie score, will talk about the film at the Esquire Theatre before…
-
With extreme changes in elevation and high temperatures, the Badwater Ultramarathon is billed as the world's toughest foot race. A Cincinnati runner has…
-
While in town for the Constella Festival, jazz legend Jimmy Heath conducted a master class at the School for Creative and Performing Arts. Here is a video…
-
The Cincinnati Opera’s Evans Mirageas joins Anne Arenstein to preview the upcoming opera festival, including the first ever Opera in the Park event on…