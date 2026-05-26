After veteran politicians lose in the May primary, what's the future of the Northern Kentucky GOP?

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie’s loss to challenger Ed Gallrein made national and international news.

But he wasn’t the only established Northern Kentucky Republican to lose in the primary last week.

Two long-time judge/executives also lost to challengers: Gary Moore in Boone County and Steve Pendery in Campbell County.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the results mean for the Northern Kentucky GOP and the region.

Guests:



Trey Grayson, partner, FBT Gibbons, former Kentucky Secretary of State

Shane Noem, president and founder, Roebling Solutions, chair, Kenton County Republican Party

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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