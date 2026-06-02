Should Council have the power to hire and fire Cincinnati's police and fire chiefs?

Is it time for Cincinnati to change how the city hires police and fire chiefs?

Former Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman argues it is.

He’s pushing for a charter amendment that would take hiring and firing authority away from the city manager and give it to Cincinnati City Council.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the city’s recent track record with its chiefs, the proposed charter amendment, and what it will take to get the measure on the November ballot.

Guests:



Christopher Smitherman, former Cincinnati Vice Mayor

Cincinnati Councilmember Scotty Johnson, chairman, Public Safety & Quality of Life Committee

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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