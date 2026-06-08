There's a critical shortage of foster homes in Ohio. How you can support the need

Estimates from Brookings show that between 30 and 50% of families quit foster parenting within the first year. This comes at a time when the overall number of foster parents is steadily dropping and costs are increasing.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with a couple who has chosen to incorporate foster and respite care parenting into their lives and discuss the challenges involved.

Guests:



Ryshel Bowling manager of training and licensing for foster care and adoption, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Tony and Danielle Seymore, foster and respite care parent

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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