iReady in the classroom and on your kid's report card
There’s more technology in the classroom these days. And in Cincinnati Public Schools, students are learning with software called iReady.
How does the technology work in the classroom and what do students, teachers and parents think?
On Cincinnati Edition, we look at how it is is being used for grading and why iReady and similar education software is raising concerns.
Guests:
- Ty Holmes, CIO, Curriculum Associates
- Julie Sellers, president, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers
- Will Oremus, staff writer, The Atlantic
- Jasmine Miller, Montessori teacher, Cincinnati Public Schools
- Robin Coleman, school psychologist, Cincinnati Public Schools
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.