As GOP targets Medicaid fraud, are Ohioans in danger of losing benefits?

Ohio House Republicans introduced a bill to increase penalties for Medicaid fraud.

On Cincinnati Edition, how much fraud, waste and abuse can they really root out in the Medicaid system? And what will President Trump’s plan to cut a trillion dollars from Medicaid mean for Ohio families?

Guests:



Rep. Ashley Bryant Bailey, Ohio State Representative, D-Cincinnati

Vaishu Jawahar, director of policy programs, Protect Our Care

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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