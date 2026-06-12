Gaps in the probation system, school budget talks, plus more top stories

A police advocacy reform group analyzed years of Cincinnati Police Department records and says there are significant and increasing racial disparities in policing. On Cincinnati Edition, what Campaign Zero says they found and how Cincinnati Police Department officials and the city manager are responding.

Plus, a man was wanted by police before stabbing a Skyline Chili waitress to death. Why wasn’t he arrested? The gaps in the probation system.

Then, in Cincinnati Public Schools’ budget talks some argue the district is putting tech over teachers. And with the budget on the line, why CPS is required to bus kids who aren’t in the district.

Guests:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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