Your questions answered about newly approved sunscreen ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new active ingredient for sunscreens sold in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 30 years.

So, how is it different from the stuff we already slather on our skin? And how quickly will new products be on store shelves?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what you need to know with an expert who can answer your questions.

Guest:



Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist, adjunct instructor of cosmetic science, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast