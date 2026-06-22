Exploring Cincinnati's forgotten LGBTQ history

More than a century before the Stonewall riots that marked a new beginning for the gay rights movement, Cincinnati had a rich queer subculture.

A new book called, Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City, explores the city’s forgotten past.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with author and public historian Jacob Hogue about his book and the LGBTQ people who helped shape Cincinnati.

This interview was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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