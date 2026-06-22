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Cincinnati Edition

Exploring Cincinnati's forgotten LGBTQ history

Published June 22, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Book cover for "Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City"
The History Press/ Arcadia Publishing
Book cover for "Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City"

More than a century before the Stonewall riots that marked a new beginning for the gay rights movement, Cincinnati had a rich queer subculture.

A new book called, Cincinnati Before Stonewall: The Untold Queer History of the Queen City, explores the city’s forgotten past.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with author and public historian Jacob Hogue about his book and the LGBTQ people who helped shape Cincinnati.

This interview was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionLGBTQ
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