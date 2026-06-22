Is the U.S. having a baby bust — or is the low birthrate temporary?

Fertility in the U.S. reached a new low in 2025, leading some to worry the nation could be experiencing a baby bust.

But could the nation’s low birthrate be temporary?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss fertility rates and how women could be delaying pregnancy instead of ruling it out completely and the medical advances that give women the option to wait to have children.

Guests:



Dr. Emily Hurley, assistant professor of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

Jeffrey Timberlake, PhD, professor of sociology, University of Cincinnati

Claire Cain Miller, reporter, New York Times

This conversation was prerecorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast