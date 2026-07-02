Should Cincinnati City Council approve proposed North Avondale historic district?

The Cincinnati Planning Commission in June approved a new historic district in North Avondale, bringing the proposal an important step closer to reality.

Supporters of the effort say it’s needed to protect the character of the neighborhood, known for its stately homes, curving streets and lush lawns.

But some neighbors are opposed to the idea, saying a historic district could make property repairs more expensive and keep affordable housing out of the community.

RELATED: Planning Commission approves North Avondale historic district

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the proposal with a supporter, an opponent and a lawyer with expertise in historic preservation to explore the issue before Cincinnati City Council considers it.

Guests:



Dawn Johnson, historic designation support committee chair, North Avondale Neighborhood Association

Ian Rexroad, North Avondale resident

Sean Suder, manager principal, Suder LLC

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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