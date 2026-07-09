How is AI being used in the courtroom?

A recent survey of graduates of American Bar Association-accredited law schools found that of the 1,302 graduates surveyed, 48% said the use of artificial intelligence is an “essential” part of their daily work, according to the National Association for Law Placement and the NALP Foundation.

These results come at a time when the use of AI in the courtroom is being scrutinized by some institutions. In late June, at the request of the Supreme Court of Ohio, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct published the “Ohio Ethics Guide: Artificial Intelligence for Lawyers and Judicial Officers” to help guide legal professionals on when certain tools should be used.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to legal professionals about how artificial intelligence is currently being applied and what the results of that have been.

Guests:

Tom Humphrey, partner, Wood, Herron & Evans

Michael Stack, practice support director, Bricker Graydon Wyatt LLP

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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