Watch: Are we living in the Silicon Heartland? A discussion on data centers

Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky are well known for harboring vast swaths of undeveloped land — which has caught the eye of data center developers like Meta (New Albany, Ohio), Anthropic (Hawesville, Ky.) and Amazon (New Carlisle, Ind.).

In fact, Ohio is one of the top hubs for data centers. It currently is home to more than 230 of them, making it the fifth-most occupied of any U.S. state, according to DataCenterMap.

Tri-State communities are taking notice, too — and pushing back against such developments in their neighborhoods, citing environmental and energy concerns, as well as the possibility of rising energy costs.

On a special live Cincinnati Edition, host Lucy May talks with decision makers about the future of data center development in our communities.

Watch a livestream below, or on our YouTube channel. You also can listen live via 91.7 WVXU FM, WVXU.org, or the Cincinnati Public Radio app.

Guests