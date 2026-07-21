How Kentucky would replace Mitch McConnell before his Senate term ends, if necessary

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized June 14, but he and his staff said little about the cause or his condition until almost a month later.

That’s left some political leaders questioning whether the Kentucky Republican can effectively serve his constituents.

And those questions come after the Kentucky General Assembly changed the process for filling U.S. Senate vacancies in the commonwealth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the senator’s health, the questions it raises about aging lawmakers and the 2024 Kentucky law.

Guests:



Shane Noem, chairman, Kentucky County Republican Party

Al Cross, professor emeritus of journalism, University of Kentucky, commentary writer, Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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