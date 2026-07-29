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Cincinnati Edition

How a land value tax could impact Cincinnati property owners

Published July 29, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT
A public parking lot at Seventh St. and Sycamore in downtown Cincinnati.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
A public parking lot at Seventh St. and Sycamore in downtown Cincinnati.

A new report says changing the property tax system would benefit Cincinnati residents by shifting more of the tax burden to vacant and underdeveloped lots.

The report is a joint effort from the Student Policy Network at the University of Notre Dame and the Center for Land Economics based in Washington, D.C.

And it considers a proposal for a split rate tax that would have a higher rate for land and a lower rate for buildings.

Related: What would a land value tax mean for Cincinnati residents?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the approach, the impact it could have and a state lawmaker’s effort to give Ohio cities the option to make that change.

Guests:

  • Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township
  • Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys
  • Greg Miller, co-founder and executive director, Center for Land Economics

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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