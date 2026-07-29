How a land value tax could impact Cincinnati property owners

A new report says changing the property tax system would benefit Cincinnati residents by shifting more of the tax burden to vacant and underdeveloped lots.

The report is a joint effort from the Student Policy Network at the University of Notre Dame and the Center for Land Economics based in Washington, D.C.

And it considers a proposal for a split rate tax that would have a higher rate for land and a lower rate for buildings.

Related: What would a land value tax mean for Cincinnati residents?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the approach, the impact it could have and a state lawmaker’s effort to give Ohio cities the option to make that change.

Guests:



Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township

Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys

Greg Miller, co-founder and executive director, Center for Land Economics

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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