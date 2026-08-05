How to help pollinators thrive

The annual monarch migration is underway and after years of decline, butterfly populations are rising. What can you plant in your garden to help our pollinators thrive?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss which flowers you can still get in the ground for harvest before the first frost. And we'll talk about harvesting and preserving herbs.

Plus, our experts are here for the full hour to answer your questions.

Guests:



Chris Kline, founder, Butterfly Ridge

Christina Matthews, owner, The Flower Lady OTR

Kymisha Montgomery, urban agriculture coordinator, Civic Garden Center

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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