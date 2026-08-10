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Are you ready for the next emergency?

Published August 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
shelves filled with canned goods, bags of beans, and boxes of dried pasta
Aaron Doucett
/
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Shelves filled with canned goods, bags of beans and boxes of dried pasta.

How many days could you survive an emergency — without electricity or running water.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss disaster preparedness and where to start.

Plus, is survival prepping as American as apple pie?

Guests:

  • Emily Ray, associate professor, Sonoma State University
  • Robert Kirsch, associate professor, Arizona State University
  • Jordan Parrish, owner, Bee Ready
  • Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionpreparednessdisaster preparedness
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