Are you ready for the next emergency?
How many days could you survive an emergency — without electricity or running water.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss disaster preparedness and where to start.
Plus, is survival prepping as American as apple pie?
Guests:
- Emily Ray, associate professor, Sonoma State University
- Robert Kirsch, associate professor, Arizona State University
- Jordan Parrish, owner, Bee Ready
- Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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