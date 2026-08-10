Are you ready for the next emergency?

How many days could you survive an emergency — without electricity or running water.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss disaster preparedness and where to start.

Plus, is survival prepping as American as apple pie?

Guests:



Emily Ray, associate professor, Sonoma State University

Robert Kirsch, associate professor, Arizona State University

Jordan Parrish, owner, Bee Ready

Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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