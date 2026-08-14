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Storms, Flock cameras, data centers and more top stories

Published August 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The damage is done and now we’re looking at major flooding. On Cincinnati Edition, we get the rain totals, the storm damage and the flood stage from the storm.

Plus, new fears over Flock. Questions over whether the cameras could be used to track women who have abortions.

Then, a WVXU four-part series delves into data centers and the surrounding issues.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiondata centersfloodingstorm damage
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