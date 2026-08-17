Do you have questions about Trump's executive order on vaccines?

An executive order from President Trump calls for a new approach to childhood vaccines. What does that mean for doctors, patients and parents?

On Cincinnati Edition, confusion over vaccine policy. We answer your questions with health experts.

Guests:



Stephen Feagins, MD, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Joseph Bailey, MD, pediatrician, TriHealth

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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