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Do you have questions about Trump's executive order on vaccines?

Published August 17, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.
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Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.

An executive order from President Trump calls for a new approach to childhood vaccines. What does that mean for doctors, patients and parents?

On Cincinnati Edition, confusion over vaccine policy. We answer your questions with health experts.

Guests:

  • Stephen Feagins, MD, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health
  • Joseph Bailey, MD, pediatrician, TriHealth

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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