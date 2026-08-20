The case of former priest Geoff Drew and the push for changes in Ohio law

A former Catholic priest convicted of raping a student more than 30 years ago is back in Cincinnati.

Geoff Drew was released Monday after five years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to nine counts of rape as part of a plea deal. Under the terms of the plea deal, Drew received a seven-year sentence. He got credit for two years he served in jail while awaiting trial.

His case inspired the creation of a child advocacy group and a movement to change Ohio law related to the statute of limitations for sex crimes against children.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the case, the statute of limitations for childhood sexual assault, the difficulties in prosecuting those cases and changes in the law proposed because of Drew’s case.

Guests:



Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich

Rebecca Surendorff, co-founder, Ohioans for Child Protection

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast