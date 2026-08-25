© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Cincinnati Edition

Bipartisan push to save Ohio Medicaid dollars

Published August 25, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.
pcess609/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.

With major cuts coming to Medicaid as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers say they can save the state millions on Medicaid.

On Cincinnati Edition the Medicaid Savings Act. How these legislators say their plan would remove the middleman and cut the overhead. How much they say it will save and why critics argue it’s a bad idea to scrap managed care.

Guests:

  • Ohio State Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township
  • Ohio State Rep. Karen Brownlee, D-Symmes Township

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionmedicaid
Stay Connected