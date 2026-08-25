Bipartisan push to save Ohio Medicaid dollars

With major cuts coming to Medicaid as part of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers say they can save the state millions on Medicaid.

On Cincinnati Edition the Medicaid Savings Act. How these legislators say their plan would remove the middleman and cut the overhead. How much they say it will save and why critics argue it’s a bad idea to scrap managed care.

Guests:



Ohio State Sen. Bill Blessing, R-Colerain Township

Ohio State Rep. Karen Brownlee, D-Symmes Township

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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