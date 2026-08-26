Are men facing a crisis of loneliness?

Are men in a loneliness epidemic?

On Cincinnati Edition, an Ohio researcher is looking to solve a crisis of connection among men.

But are guys really any lonelier than women?

Guests:



Nicholas Allan, PhD, associate professor, Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health

Sam Lippert, founder, Cincy Table

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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