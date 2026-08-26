Are men facing a crisis of loneliness?
Are men in a loneliness epidemic?
On Cincinnati Edition, an Ohio researcher is looking to solve a crisis of connection among men.
But are guys really any lonelier than women?
Guests:
- Nicholas Allan, PhD, associate professor, Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health
- Sam Lippert, founder, Cincy Table
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
Subscribe to our podcast