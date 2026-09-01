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How long does it take to get a divorce?

Published September 1, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
a silver pen lays on a white form with black lettering listing single, married, divorced and widowed; the box next to single is checked
Daniele Mezzadri
/
iStockphoto
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How long does it take to get a divorce? It depends on where you live, how long you live there and a whole lot more.

On Cincinnati Edition, what you might not know about the complications of breaking up including residency, pregnancy and custody.

Guest:

  • Ruth Jackson, shareholder, Strauss Troy

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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