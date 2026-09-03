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How parking lots and other surfaces contribute to flash flooding - and what can be done about it

Published September 3, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Flash flooding on Edwards Rd. in Hyde Park on July 21, 2026.
Mark Jeffreys
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Flash flooding on Edwards Rd. in Hyde Park on July 21, 2026.

It’s been nearly seven weeks since severe storms and historic levels of rainfall resulted in flash flooding in Greater Cincinnati.

But the rain wasn’t the only problem. Surfaces that can’t absorb water – called impervious surfaces -- contributed to the flooding, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the role of impervious surfaces, a pilot program that would charge property owners for the runoff they put into the sewer system, and other approaches to reduce flash flooding.

Guests:

  • Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus
  • Diana Christy, director, Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
  • Leah Hollstein, PhD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati’s School of Planning

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionMSDimpervious surface feeflooding
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