How parking lots and other surfaces contribute to flash flooding - and what can be done about it

It’s been nearly seven weeks since severe storms and historic levels of rainfall resulted in flash flooding in Greater Cincinnati.

But the rain wasn’t the only problem. Surfaces that can’t absorb water – called impervious surfaces -- contributed to the flooding, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the role of impervious surfaces, a pilot program that would charge property owners for the runoff they put into the sewer system, and other approaches to reduce flash flooding.

Guests:



Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus

Diana Christy, director, Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

Leah Hollstein, PhD, associate professor, University of Cincinnati’s School of Planning

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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