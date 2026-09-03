How the U.S. immigration system has changed during President Trump's second term

How is the U.S. immigration system changing under President Trump?

Some people with permanent residency in the U.S. have been racing to become citizens, while others have held back for fear of drawing attention to themselves.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an immigration attorney about how the system has changed during the second Trump administration and what it takes to become a U.S. citizen for people who weren’t born here.

Guest:

· Nazly Mamedova, attorney, Nazly Mamedova Law

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast