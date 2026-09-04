Death of Haitian student, JD Vance window smashing case, and more homeschooling
A Haitian student walks into a roadway and dies by suspected suicide. On Cincinnati Edition, his family says that might be tied to an ICE ankle monitor.
Plus, the dispute between local police and federal agents over a man who smashed window at Vice President JD Vance’s home.
And why more families in Ohio are homeschooling.
Guests:
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Kathryn Mobley, education and politics reporter, WYSO
- Kevin Grasha, courts reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Matthew Cupelli, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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