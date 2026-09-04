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Death of Haitian student, JD Vance window smashing case, and more homeschooling

Published September 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A Haitian student walks into a roadway and dies by suspected suicide. On Cincinnati Edition, his family says that might be tied to an ICE ankle monitor.

Plus, the dispute between local police and federal agents over a man who smashed window at Vice President JD Vance’s home.

And why more families in Ohio are homeschooling.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionHaitiJD Vance
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