Ohio doesn't have enough quality, affordable childcare. What are the solutions?

More than 55% of Ohio children younger than six lived in “childcare deserts” in 2025, according to a study from the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

The study found urban areas, like Cincinnati, have more licensed day care centers than rural communities. But childcare centers in cities can be difficult for families to afford.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports the Trump administration is drafting a plan to pay at-home parents using money from a federal program created to help low-income working parents with childcare costs.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the challenge of finding affordable childcare and a proposed state childcare tax credit in Ohio. We also talk about programs and partnerships designed to help families and the potential impact of a change to make at-home parents eligible for federal help.

Guests:



Ohio state Rep. Ashley Bryant Bailey, D-Cincinnati

Dean Woodring, PhD, president and CEO, 4C for Children

Gladys Ahovi, vice president of community impact and investment, Ohio Valley Goodwill

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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