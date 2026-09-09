Ten years of Cincinnati's streetcar

It's been 10 years since Cincinnati's streetcar, known as the Connector, hit the tracks. Traversing between Downtown and Over-the-Rhine, the transportation system serves over 1 million people per year on its 3.6-mile track.

Over the years since it's been built, and long before the project came to fruition, there have been supporters and critics. The project cost $144.6 million to build and costs millions each year to operate.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the 10th anniversary of the Cincinnati Connector streetcar — where it's been and what could be in store for its future.

Guests:

Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City Councilmember

Lori Burchett, deputy director of streetcar services in the Department of Transportation & Engineering, City of Cincinnati

John Schneider, civic entrepreneur

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast