Wine culture in Cincinnati

Is Cincinnati a wine town? It seems like more places are popping up to enjoy a glass.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the wine market, ask how much you have to pay to get the good stuff and toast with some aficionados.

Guests:



Lynn Love, owner, Market Wines Walnut Hills

David Schildknecht, importer, wine journalist and owner, Cincinnati Wine Academy

Tina Caputo, food, wine, beer and travel writer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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