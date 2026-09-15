Tips for tackling the transition from kindergarten to first grade

School is back in session. And for thousands of children across Greater Cincinnati, that means starting first grade.

The transition from kindergarten to first grade can be especially difficult for kids. The school day can be longer. Learning is often less play-based, and classrooms are typically more structured.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the changing expectations of first grade and what parents can do to help their children and themselves through the transition.

Guests:



Colleen Sweeney, head of school, Crescent Ridge Academy

Angela Levesque, team leader of behavioral health youth treatment, NorthKey Community Care

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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