Rec Fest Cincinnati brings together niche sports

In Cincinnati, most folks are pretty familiar with sports like football, baseball, soccer and basketball. But have you ever heard of korfball? Or how about broomball?

On Sept. 27, over a dozen niche sports will come together for a day of games, demonstrations and hands-on activities at Rec Fest Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the value these athletics bring to people throughout the city.

Rec Fest Cincinnati will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove located at 705 E. Pete Rose Way. More information can be found on Visit Cincy's website at this link.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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