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Gas tax holiday? A reporter tries his luck, and the Toledo Blade in trouble

Published September 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Candidates for Ohio governor are pushing lawmakers for a gas tax holiday. But there are mixed feelings in the statehouse over how to bring relief to drivers.

Plus, a local teen jumps from a vehicle on the highway, leading to his death and raising questions about the foster care system.

Then, a reporter spends two months placing hundreds of bets on games. How it impacted him.

And the Toledo Blade is in trouble and looking for a buyer

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Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editiongas taxfoster caresports bettingToledo
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