Gas tax holiday? A reporter tries his luck, and the Toledo Blade in trouble

Candidates for Ohio governor are pushing lawmakers for a gas tax holiday. But there are mixed feelings in the statehouse over how to bring relief to drivers.

Plus, a local teen jumps from a vehicle on the highway, leading to his death and raising questions about the foster care system.

Then, a reporter spends two months placing hundreds of bets on games. How it impacted him.

And the Toledo Blade is in trouble and looking for a buyer

Guests:



Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Erin Gottsacker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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