Gas tax holiday? A reporter tries his luck, and the Toledo Blade in trouble
Candidates for Ohio governor are pushing lawmakers for a gas tax holiday. But there are mixed feelings in the statehouse over how to bring relief to drivers.
Plus, a local teen jumps from a vehicle on the highway, leading to his death and raising questions about the foster care system.
Then, a reporter spends two months placing hundreds of bets on games. How it impacted him.
And the Toledo Blade is in trouble and looking for a buyer
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Dan Horn, investigative reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Erin Gottsacker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
Subscribe to our podcast
WVXU does not offer or accept money for coverage or interviews. Anyone who makes such an offer or request is not a WVXU employee and does not represent WVXU.