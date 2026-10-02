Gas tax holiday, CPS budget, parking lot regulations and more top stories
How soon could you see relief at the pump now that Ohio lawmakers have approved a gas tax holiday? On Cincinnati Edition, how long it will last and how much you’ll save.
Then, a deadline is looming for Cincinnati Public Schools to submit a plan to the state for cutting millions from the district’s budget. But what about the CPS levy on the ballot?
Plus, new city parking regulations after Cincinnati sees a spike in guns stolen from cars.
Guests:
- Jeremy Pelzer, senior political reporter, Cleveland.com
- Grace Tucker, education reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
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