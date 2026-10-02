Gas tax holiday, CPS budget, parking lot regulations and more top stories

How soon could you see relief at the pump now that Ohio lawmakers have approved a gas tax holiday? On Cincinnati Edition, how long it will last and how much you’ll save.

Then, a deadline is looming for Cincinnati Public Schools to submit a plan to the state for cutting millions from the district’s budget. But what about the CPS levy on the ballot?

Plus, new city parking regulations after Cincinnati sees a spike in guns stolen from cars.

Guests:



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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