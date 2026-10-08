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Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Meet Ohio 1st District Republican candidate Eric Conroy

Published October 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
A man in a blue suit stands in front of the Cincinnati Skyline
Eric Conroy for Congress
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ericconroy.com
Eric Conroy

Ohio's 1st congressional district is on the ballot this Election Day.

The seat is being targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee. And Swing Left, which supports Democrats running for office, considers it one of 16 "must-hold" districts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we re-air an interview from the May primary with Republican candidate Eric Conroy. He is running to unseat incumbent Democrat Greg Landsman. We invited Conroy on for a new interview, but he did not respond to our request.

You can hear our interviews with Rep. Landsman and Libertarian Nathan Weise here.

The interview is followed by fact checking and analysis with Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Erin Glynn and University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionEric ConroyOhio 1st Congressional District
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